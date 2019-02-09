Frosty February continues: Wind chills dip to -20s Friday night, snow arriving Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - February may be the shortest month of the year, but Mother Nature is doing her best to make sure it feels like the longest.

Bitterly cold air will stick around southern Wisconsin on Friday night into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out near minus 10 degrees, with wind chills of minus 10 to minus 20 possible by Saturday morning. Farther north and west of Lone Rock, wind chills could fall to 30 degrees below zero to start off Saturday.





Temperatures will moderate for the rest of this weekend in advance of our next round of snow. Snow will move in from west to east on Sunday.

Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches are possible by early Monday morning.

There will be no rest for the weary as another, possibly more significant, system moves in late Monday night. Heavy snow is possible across the region on Tuesday, especially in the morning, and could produce several inches of accumulation by Tuesday night.

After a brief respite on Wednesday, light snow is again possible late on Valentine's Day. And another mixed bag of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain could be in the cards on Friday.

One thing we can all agree on: Winter in Wisconsin is never boring!