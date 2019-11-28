Winds diminishing Wednesday night, next storm to bring more wind, rain, some snow over the weekend

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A major winter storm system is winding down over the Midwest, but another storm is brewing for the days immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm that affect much of the central U.S. from Tuesday into Wednesday left a swath of 5 to 8 inches of snow from northwestern Iowa through northwestern Wisconsin. As expected, additional snowfall from lake-induced snow off of Lake Superior brought heavier totals over far northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Gile, Wisconsin near the Michigan state line reported 18.5 inches of snowfall, with more than a foot falling near Eagle River.

High winds also swept through the Midwest, causing wind damage and scattered power outages. Valparaiso, Indiana had winds gust to 66 mph, with gusts between 50 mph and 60 mph common from Rockford, Illinois through the Chicago area and along the Lake Michigan shoreline in eastern Wisconsin. Kenosha reported a wind gust to 56 mph, and Mitchell Field in Milwaukee had winds gust to 53 mph.

The Thanksgiving holiday should be mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible in the afternoon. The flurries may mix with freezing drizzle Thursday night into early Friday morning if temperatures are cold enough and there is enough moisture to generate precipitation.

Another storm system will affect much of the Midwest from Friday through the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain and snow will develop by Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night. Temperatures should be warm enough later Friday night for most of this precipitation to change to rain by Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy with occasional light rain as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s around noon before temperatures hold nearly steady through the afternoon after the passage of a cold front.

The precipitation should begin to change to snow later Saturday night, and light snow and strong winds are expected Sunday as colder air spreads into the Midwest. While not expected to be heavy, a persistent light snow could lead to an inch or two of accumulation during the day Sunday, blown around by strong winds. This could lead to travel issues at a time many people will be on the roads heading home after the holiday weekend.

If you are planning travel through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, please pay special attention to the latest forecasts and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

