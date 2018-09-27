Weather

Widespread frost possible Saturday morning

Sep 27, 2018

The coldest night in five months could be on the way to Madison Friday night into Saturday morning. 

After clouds and rain clear out Friday afternoon and evening, thanks to a high pressure system, mostly clear skies and light winds will help temperatures plummet into the low to middle 30s by Saturday morning.

An Alert Day is in the forecast for southern Wisconsin for the threat of widespread frost and possibly a patchy freeze for spots north of Madison.

Typically, our first frost in Madison arrives on October 11, but frost has visited Mad City as early as September 12. 

Remember to bring your plants and pets inside Friday night and Saturday morning!

After a chilly weekend, unsettled weather is in the forecast to start the work week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday through Wednesday, with high temperatures near 70, and overnight temperatures in the 50s. 

