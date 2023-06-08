Where the smoke from Canadian wildfires is headed next

(CNN) — Around 75 million people in the US are under air quality alerts related to the wildfires raging across Canada, as officials urge people to limit time spent outdoors and mask up for enhanced protection.

Forecasts show the dangerous air conditions could last for days, but are expected to slowly improve across the East heading into the weekend.

CNN’s Dave Hennen, Robert Shackelford, Laura Ly, Rachel Ramirez, Meg Tirrell, Sara Smart, Mitchell McCluskey, DJ Judd, Jen Christensen, Paula Newton, Liam Reilly, Dugald McConnell and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.