When The Heat Hits The Streets: Hot and humid conditions arrive next week

High temperatures have reached 90 degrees in Madison only two times so far in 2019.

By the end of next week, that number could approach the double digits.

I showed my friends Candice and Toni the forecast for today and next week...we're all in agreement. #wiwx #Portlandia #MadisonWI @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/SLEGHeXTip — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 10, 2019



A prolonged hot and humid air mass will set up across southern Wisconsin starting Sunday. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 90s for most of the week.

The longest stretch of consecutive days of 90 degrees or above is 15, which occurred back in 1901.

Coupled with the elevated humidity, it could feel like the triple digits during the afternoon. Alert Days are in the forecast from Sunday until Friday due to the heat and humidity.

On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, there is a chance for a possible break from the heat. A tropical system developing near the Gulf of Mexico will eventually make its way closer to southern Wisconsin by the middle of next week. Some forecast models have the associated moisture traveling far enough to the north to bring thunderstorms to Wisconsin.

Other computer models, however, keep southern Wisconsin dry. If those models are correct, then it is possible that temperatures and heat index values could be even higher than what is currently in the forecast.In any event, there doesn’t appear to be any major relief from the hot weather anytime soon. There is a good chance that temperatures will be well above normal for most of the next two weeks.

Remember: heat is the number one related weather killer. Have a plan in place now to stay safe and cool when the hot and humid weather arrives.