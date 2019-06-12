Wet and cool Wednesday in store for southern Wisconsin

Summer vacation starts for many school kids later today, but it sure won't fee like it. An area of low pressure will move right across southern Wisconsin through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler than normal, only climbing to the lower to middle 60s.

Showers may diminish through the morning, but redevelopment is expected this afternoon and evening. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Any showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall to the middle 40s by Thursday morning. Sunshine is back in the forecast on Thursday, but temperatures will still be on the cool side. The long range forecast has warmer temperatures next week.