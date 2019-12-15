Very quiet weather through the Christmas holiday means little chance for white Christmas

Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal through Wednesday, but a warm up later this weekend should bring above-normal temperatures from Thursday through the middle of next week including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Little precipitation is expected for the next 10 days, so the chances for a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin will be very small.

A storm system will pass well to the south of Madison from tonight through Monday bringing a swath of about a half-foot of snow and a glaze of ice from near Kansas City to St. Louis eastward toward Indianapolis, Indiana. Clouds on the northern part of the storm will reach southern Wisconsin tonight with only a few flurries expected tonight into early Monday morning.

Skies will turn partly sunny for Monday and Tuesday with seasonably cold high temperatures in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be a little colder with low temperatures in the single digits above zero and wind chills in the single digits below zero. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

Milder weather will arrive on Thursday. Breezy southerly winds will push high temperatures back into the middle 30s. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Friday, near 40 degrees for the weekend, and in the lower 40s for Monday of next week. A cold front will pass through Wisconsin on Monday night bringing a little colder weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Even so, high temperatures in the middle 30s for Christmas Eve and around 30 degrees on Christmas Day will above the normal Christmas high temperature of 28 degrees for Madison.

Very little precipitation is expected for the rest of this week through the middle of next week. What precipitation does occur will in the form of flurries and drizzle, with the possibility of a little patchy freezing drizzle at night when temperatures fall below freezing, No major travel problems are expected for those leaving home for trips through the Christmas holiday. This also means almost no chance of no accumulating snow here resulting in a green and brown Christmas here.

