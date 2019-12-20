Unseasonably mild weather through Christmas Day

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - High temperatures returned to the middle 30s on Thursday.

High temperatures will be around 40 degrees on Friday, and then be into the 40s from Saturday through Christmas Day Wednesday.

A series of strong storm systems will affect the western United Sates in the days leading up to Christmas. This will force the main storm track and jet stream to move into southern Canada for areas east of the Rocky Mountains. As a result, very mild weather is expected for the eastern two-thirds of the nation from late this week through next week. Although high temperatures will fall back into the 30s right after Christmas, they should remain well above the normal high temperature for late December, which is in the upper 20s for Madison.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

With the storm track to the north of Wisconsin, little precipitation is expected through next week. A weak weather system could bring a chance of rain showers on Christmas Day afternoon, possibly mixing with snow Wednesday night before ending on Thursday morning. With temperatures expected to stay above freezing for most of that time period, no major travel impacts are expected.

The weather pattern may become a little more active by the end of the weekend between Christmas and New Year's Day. A storm system on Sunday of that weekend could bring rain to southern Wisconsin, possibly mixed with snow at its onset and changing to snow on Sunday night before ending on Monday morning. Accumulating snow is likely farther to the west in Iowa and western Wisconsin. A second storm system is possible right after the start of the new year. Temperatures are expected to stay above normal into early January.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now newscasts, Channel3000.com on the internet, and the Channel 3000 First Alert Weather and Traffic App for further weather updates.