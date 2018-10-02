Tropical system in desert southwest to bring rain to Wisconsin

A tropical cyclone is hitting Arizona.

Yes, you read that correctly. The desert southwest won’t be so desert like in the coming days as Tropical Depression Rosa brings gusty winds, heavy rain and flash flooding to that region. Even though it's making landfall 1,700 miles away, the impacts of Rosa will be felt right here in Wisconsin.

Right now, a big dip in the jet stream known as a "trough" is hanging out just off the West Coast. This is placing the fastest jet stream winds in an orientation from the desert southwest directly to the Upper Midwest. This will work to funnel tropical moisture directly into Wisconsin…as if we needed any more rain. Rain chances will increase from this setup by Wednesday afternoon.

The remnants of Rosa are being picked up by the jet stream as we speak. Expect that moisture to make it to Wisconsin by Wednesday, with more showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/S9wwXritKy — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) October 2, 2018

By Friday, not only will jet stream continue to bring moisture from the Pacific, but high pressure over the Southeastern United States will also add Gulf of Mexico moisture to the mix.

By Friday, the upper midwest will be influenced by moisture from the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico, which could likely result in a soggy weekend...again. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fj6Om3ihkc — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) October 2, 2018

Can anyone say Soggy Saturday? You’re friendly neighborhood weather guy just might have to skip town to get some sunshine. Who’s with me?