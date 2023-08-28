Meteorologist warns of major hurricane to hit Florida
Video play button

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding rainfall to Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

Concerns are mounting around Idalia’s expected strength as it goes through rapid intensification, something it is forecast to do up until it makes landfall along Florida’s Big Bend – a natural, storm surge-prone divot along the coast stretching from Tampa to just south of Tallahassee. Up to 12 feet of storm surge was forecast there.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, Devon Sayers and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this story