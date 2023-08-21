Gusty winds and heavy rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold nears landfall
(CNN) — Tropical Storm Harold is strengthening as it nears the first US landfall of the Atlantic hurricane season, unleashing heavy rain and wind on the South Texas coast as its outer bands move ashore.

Harold now has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with stronger gusts. The storm reformed to the north, and its center is located about 35 miles northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said. More than 1 million people are under tropical storm warnings.

