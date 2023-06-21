Tropical Storm Bret strikes eastern Caribbean islands, bringing heavy rain and winds

A satellite image shows Bret approaching the eastern Caribbean early Thursday.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Bret continued to strike eastern Caribbean islands early Friday, pelting the region with stiff winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding and dangerous surf.

Bret, earlier packing near-hurricane-force sustained winds of 70 mph, weakened slightly to 60 mph with even higher gusts and was moving west at 18 mph, the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday night.

