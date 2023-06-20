(CNN) — Tropical Storm Bret could reach the Lesser Antilles islands in the Caribbean Sea by late Thursday.
But the storm is not now expected to become a rare June hurricane as had been previously thought, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
It’s now forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm.
“Bret’s forecast intensity in the NHC prediction has been decreased, still allowing for the possibility of some strengthening, but keeping the system below hurricane strength,” the hurricane center said.
The storm currently carries winds of 40 mph and is moving quickly to the west at 21 mph. The storm hasn’t strengthened so far Tuesday but has increased forward speed.
While the storm may no longer be forecast to become a hurricane, its impact will still be felt in the islands. “Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles through early Thursday and then move across the islands Thursday and Thursday night as a tropical storm, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast,” the hurricane center said.
The hurricane center is forecasting 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts as high as 10 inches for portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia. Rainfall amounts up to 4 inches are forecast for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
“The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Isolated urban flooding is also possible,” the hurricane center warned.
There may still be some shifts in the forecast track, and the hurricane center is urging residents of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to monitor forecast updates.
“Tropical storm watches may be required for portions of the Lesser Antilles later today or tonight,” the hurricane center warned Tuesday.
Once Bret crosses over the Lesser Antilles, the storm is forecast to weaken further.
“Drier mid-level air should begin to get entrained into the system,” the hurricane center said. “This will likely cause a weakening trend to commence after Bret moves into the Caribbean.”
The storm currently is not expected to impact the US mainland.
The hurricane center first identified the storm as a tropical depression a little over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands in a Monday morning update.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a near average hurricane season when it comes to the number of storms. It’s forecasting 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and up to four major hurricanes – which is a Category 3 storm or higher.
If Bret had strengthened into a hurricane, it would have been considered a rarity. The first hurricane usually doesn’t form until early to mid-August, according to the hurricane center.
