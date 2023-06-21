Tropical Storm Bret is expected to smack into eastern Caribbean islands today with heavy rain and winds

A satellite image shows Bret approaching the eastern Caribbean early Thursday.

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Bret is expected to roar across eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday, poised to pelt the region with stiff winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding and dangerous surf.

Bret, packing near-hurricane-force sustained winds of 70 mph, was centered in the Atlantic about 200 miles east of Barbados as of 5 a.m. ET Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

