Tropical Depression Harold triggers flash floods, power outages and tornado warnings as it plows through Texas

(CNN) — Harold has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to plow through Texas, triggering flash flooding and tornado warnings as the gusty storm pushes toward Mexico.

Harold made landfall as a tropical storm just before 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Padre Island, Texas, with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts as high as 67 mph, becoming the first storm to come ashore in the United States in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray and CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.