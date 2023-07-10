Trapped drivers swam out of their cars. A woman died after being swept away by floodwaters. What to know about the heavy rainfall hitting the Northeast

(CNN) — Intense rain and flash flooding that left at least one dead in southeastern New York continued to pelt the Northeast on Monday, forcing residents from their homes and prompting road closures and water rescues.

Over 9 million people are under flood alerts across the Northeast on Monday, including parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine – as well as across the country in Washington and Alaska. Flash flood emergencies and landslides are expected, with heavy rainfall expected throughout the day.

CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller and CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia, Polo Sandoval, Michelle Watson, Christina Maxouris, Joe Sutton, and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.