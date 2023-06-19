featured Driver stopped after going 106 mph on Verona Rd. Jaymes Langrehr Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Jun 19, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VERONA, Wis. -- Police in Verona say they stopped someone driving more than 100 mph on Verona Road over the weekend.In a report released Monday, the Verona Police Department says an officer stopped the person at about 11:44 a.m. on Saturday after they were clocked going 106 mph in a 65 mph zone.The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and administered field sobriety tests, but ultimately found the driver was not drunk.While the driver was not given an OWI, they were given tickets for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. The driver was not identified by police.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Speeding Verona Road Verona Verona Police Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Jaymes Langrehr is the Digital Content Manager for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at jlangrehr@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Jaymes Langrehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Searchers find second campsite, other clues while looking for missing teen near Devil's Lake State Park Woman and horse dead, man injured after semi rear-ends Amish buggy 20-year-old man dead after downtown Madison shooting Man arrested after woman wakes up to being sexually assaulted in apartment near UW campus Dept. of Corrections searching for man reported missing from Thompson Correctional Center Latest News The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions A search and rescue operation is underway for a submersible touring the wreckage of the Titanic Vietnam veteran receives high school diploma after 54 years Krueger Pool in Beloit now open daily More News