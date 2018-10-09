Tornado watch issued for Wisconsin counties until 10 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday.
Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Grant, Green Lake, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties are under the watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said.
An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Tuesday evening as isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The storms could bring heavy rain, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.
The unsettled weather will continue overnight and into Wednesday as moisture continues to be transported into southern Wisconsin.
Clear and chilly weather is forecasted for the end of the week.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area noted, NWS explains. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted in person or on radar and there's imminent danger to life and property.
Stay with News 3 and Channel3000.com for information as it develops.
