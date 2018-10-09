Tornado watch issued for Wisconsin counties until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ryan Armson took this photo while driving north on I-39 near Highway O around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ryan Armson took this photo while driving north on I-39 near Highway O around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

MADISON, Wis. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday.

Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Grant, Green Lake, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties are under the watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said.

Much of southwestern Wisconsin is under a tornado watch until 10PM. Here are a few safety tips for you, in case a tornado warning is issued in your area: pic.twitter.com/Y3Rb1Joc0v — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) October 9, 2018

An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Tuesday evening as isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The storms could bring heavy rain, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

The unsettled weather will continue overnight and into Wednesday as moisture continues to be transported into southern Wisconsin.

Clear and chilly weather is forecasted for the end of the week.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area noted, NWS explains. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted in person or on radar and there's imminent danger to life and property.