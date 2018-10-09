Weather

Tornado watch issued for Wisconsin counties until 10 p.m.

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 05:42 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 06:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday. 

Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Grant, Green Lake, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties are under the watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said. 

 

 

 

An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Tuesday evening as isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The storms could bring heavy rain, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes. 

The unsettled weather will continue overnight and into Wednesday as moisture continues to be transported into southern Wisconsin. 

Clear and chilly weather is forecasted for the end of the week.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area noted, NWS explains. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted in person or on radar and there's imminent danger to life and property. 

Stay with News 3 and Channel3000.com for information as it develops. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars