Tornado causes damage as storms rip western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says preliminary reports indicate a semi driver was injured in a crash on Highway 29 that resulted from the tornado. A mobile home overturned and an occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Damage assessments are continuing.

If you have any damage photos you'd like to share with us from the storms last evening, please pass them along. Sharing also provides us permission to add them to our event summary we are creating. (https://t.co/DiGJAyAy9a) — NWS La Crosse (@ NWSLaCrosse ) September 25, 2019

Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the Town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Elk Mound shortly before 8 p.m.

At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.

Elk Mound schools opened their high school for anyone needing temporary shelter overnight.