Thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, night could be strong to severe

MADISON, Wis. - An Alert Day has been declared for Thursday as scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening may be strong to severe, mainly northwest of Dane County.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will end Thursday morning as a warm front lifts northward through the state.

Most of the day will be dry with skies turning partly sunny Thursday afternoon. Strong southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb to the middle 80s, and humidity levels will increase as well.

A cold front will bring a second round of rain to the area Thursday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later Thursday afternoon northwest of Madison. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

The storms will move through southern Wisconsin overnight, but the threat for severe weather diminishes after midnight.

Friday will be breezy and much cooler. Any showers will diminish in the morning, but clouds will hang around through the day. Highs will be about 20 degrees cooler, in the middle 60s. Sunshine will return for the weekend and it will feel like September with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.