Thunderstorm pictures from across the area

Posted: May 05, 2019 07:05 PM CDT
Updated: May 05, 2019 07:05 PM CDT
Courtesy: Debbie Ganser [ + - ]
North of Plain Courtesy: Tammy Hanson [ + - ]
South of Oregon Courtesy: Brad Bellisle [ + - ]
Fort Atkinson Courtesy:Joel Templeton [ + - ]
New Lisbon Courtesy: Jessica Reichling [ + - ]
Sauk City Courtesy: Scott Smith [ + - ]
Arlington Courtesy:Marissa Bible [ + - ]
Strong thunderstorms brought impressive photos from around the area. Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.
Columbia County emergency officials brace for more flooding
An Illinois silicone plant explosion left 2 dead, 3 injured and 2 still missing