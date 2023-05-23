(CNN) — The eye of Typhoon Mawar has passed just north of Guam, but the eyewall – the strongest part of the storm – is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the US territory.

The Guam International Airport recorded sustained winds of 71 mph with a gust of 105 mph Wednesday evening. An extreme wind warning is in effect for the northern part of Guam until 10:45 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. ET) for winds that can create tornado-like damage. In addition to the strongest winds, the northern third of Guam is also seeing the heaviest rainfall.

CNN’s Taylor Ward, Derek Van Dam, Brandon Miller, Rob Shackelford, Paradise Afshar, Amanda Jackson and Rachel Ramirez contributed to this report.