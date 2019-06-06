The most important forecast in history: The D-Day weather forecast 75 years later

Courtesy: American Meteorological Society Courtesy: American Meteorological Society

On this day of remembrance of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of France during World War II, it is important to note that without meteorologists making probably the most important weather forecast ever, history might have turned out much differently.

On the eve of D-Day's 75th Anniversary, we still stand in awe of the men and women involved in the most important weather forecast in human history. pic.twitter.com/MIYcXW7bf6 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 5, 2019

During early 1944, the Allied countries were planning Operation Overlord to invade northern France. In order to carry out the invasion, and to provide the paratroopers, naval forces, bombing aircraft and invading ground troops the necessary combination of moonlight and tides, only a few days each month would provide the astronomical conditions needed for the invasion to be successful. On top of that, the weather conditions would also have to meet certain criteria: skies that would be clear enough for the paratroopers and bombing planes to find their targets, and winds that wouldn't be too strong or in the wrong direction that could swamp the landing craft ferrying soldiers across the English Channel from England.

Getty Images A stretch of sand that was known as 'Omaha Beach' during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, on May 14, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer , on the Normandy coast, France. June 6, 2019 , will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, in which the allied forces of the U.S., British, Canadian, French and troops from other nationalities landed at beaches along the Normandy coastline to begin their push to liberate France from Nazi occupation during World War I!.

As training for the invasion progressed, it was felt that the first opportunity for the invasion to take place would be in June of 1944. In that month, the dates of June 4, 5 and 6 would be favorable with the needed full, late-rising moon and low tides that would expose submerged obstacles, but would rise during the morning to allow craft to get closer to the coast. Since it would take a day and a half to get all of the troops into position under the cover of darkness, the decision was to begin moving the troops June 4, and invade on the morning of June 5.

Sgt. Midgley/British Army via Wikimedia Commons

However, a huge storm system began affecting the invasion area late June 3 and continued into the next day. As a result, Supreme Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower had the invasion postponed for a day to June 6; in the meantime, high winds and heavy rain continued to pummel England and the Channel area. If the invasion had to be postponed beyond June 6, the next time with the tides needed wouldn't be until June 17 and 18, and they wouldn't have had the full moon needed to help the paratroopers. Every extra day of postponement meant one more chance for the Nazi invaders of Europe to discover the invasion plans.

U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

But during the storm on June 4, teams of meteorologists trying to predict the weather led by British meteorologist James M. Stagg thought that they could see a break coming in the weather. Only with the help of a couple of surface weather observations, they predicted that a small window of about 24 hours of marginal weather that would barely meet the minimal weather conditions needed to invade would be met. That would be followed by another storm system that would bring more wind and rain.Eisenhower had to make the final decision. Although some of his staff thought the invasion should be postponed, and others thought they should invade no matter what the weather, it was up to Ike to decide if he should trust the meteorologists and their forecast, even as the storm raged around them. After minutes of silent contemplation, knowing that any failure would be his responsibility, Eisenhower said, "OK, we'll go."

Sgt. J. Mapham/British Army via Wikimedia Commons

The storm began to abate as some of the initial ships began moving in the English Channel. While some clouds remained overnight and interfered with paratroopers correctly reaching their drop zones and bombers seeing their targets, and winds were strong enough to cause some landing craft to capsize, the improvement in the weather coupled with element of surprise to the German forces and the overwhelming strength of the attack were enough to establish a beachhead where the invasion took place in Normandy, eventually leading to the fall of the Nazis in less than a year after D-Day.

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

The meteorologists responsible for the D-day forecast had none of the forecasting tools that meteorologists use today. Computer weather forecasting models and weather satellites that would have observed storms days in advance weren't even dreamed of in the middle 1940s, and while radar had been invented for tracking airplanes, it wasn't used to detect precipitation. Little or no weather observations were available over Nazi-controlled Europe, and only a few ship reports were available from the Atlantic Ocean where much of Europe's weather originates. The lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers, sailors, and air men depended on their ability to make the most important weather forecast in history.

