Texas hits record power use as intense heat leaves 90 million Americans under safety alerts

The sun rises over power lines in Houston on June 27. Scorching temperatures have taxed the Texas power grid.

 David J. Phillip/AP

(CNN) — Power use in Texas hit an all-time high Tuesday, the state’s power authority said, and the blistering temperatures that prompted the usage surge will continue to scorch parts of the US Wednesday – putting nearly 90 million people under heat alerts.

As customers grappled with triple-digit heat, the Texas Electric Reliability Council said power usage reached 80,828 megawatts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That surpassed the grid’s previous record of 80,148 megawatts, set on July 20, 2022. The authority expects another record to be set Wednesday afternoon.

CNN’s Tina Burnside, Taylor Ward, and Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.