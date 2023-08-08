Tens of thousands still without power after deadly storms as a new wave of severe weather and flooding hits

(CNN) — Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses were still in the dark Tuesday afternoon after ferocious storms pummeled much of the Eastern US – leaving two people dead, homes without roofs and drivers stranded for hours.

A 28-year-old man died Monday after he was struck by lightning in a parking lot in Florence, Alabama, police said. Authorities have not identified him.

