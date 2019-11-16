Temperatures rise above freezing for the first time since Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - After 111 consecutive hours of temperatures below freezing, the 10 a.m. Madison temperature of 32 degrees brought that streak to an end. By 2:15 p.m., the high temperature of 41 degrees had been reached, but it was still 3 degrees below the average high temperature of 44. The last time the mercury reached 41 degrees was 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.

A weak cold front has shifted winds to a more easterly direction, and clouds from the next weather system will slowly thicken later tonight through this weekend. That should keep high temperatures in the upper 30s for Saturday and in the middle 30s for Sunday.

No precipitation is expected on Saturday, but an approaching weather system could bring some flurries toward early Sunday morning over southern Wisconsin. Light snow is likely on Sunday but, with temperatures climbing into the middle 30s in the afternoon, the snow may mix with a little rain. This should keep any snow accumulations light and mainly confined to areas north of Madison, where temperatures may be a couple of degrees colder. Only an inch or less of snow accumulation is likely there.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The precipitation should diminish to flurries, drizzle or freezing drizzle before ending on Sunday evening. Major impacts to area roads are not anticipated at this time, as temperatures should be at or above freezing until the precipitation ends.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through Thursday of next week. High temperatures should be in the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, very near the average high temperature of 42 degrees for those days. Should we reach that mark, it will be the first time since Oct. 27 that high temperatures for Madison have been at least equal to the normal high temperature for the date.

Light rain and snow are expected from Wednesday night into Thursday but, with temperatures near or above freezing, no major impacts are expected over southern Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now newscasts, Channel3000.com on the internet and the Channel 3000 First Alert Weather and Traffic App for further weather updates.