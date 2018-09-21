Summer across southern Wisconsin ending on a chilly note

MADISON, Wis. - It seems like Mother Nature wants us to channel our inner teenager, because with Friday's cool temperatures, we’re singing Dashboard Confessional's seasonal swan song, "So Long, Sweet Summer."

Highs barely made it into the 60s Friday afternoon. With wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, it probably felt a little cooler than that.

Summer 2018 is being blown away! Wind gusts of close to 30-40 mph have been reported across southern Wisconsin over the last 24 hours. Highs for the last day of summer have barely made it into the 60s, a full 20 degrees cooler than yesterday! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/jTgb2fTBh8 — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) September 21, 2018

It looks like temperatures will only continue to tumble from here.

Lows will fall through the 60s and 50s Friday night, with forecast lows near 40 degrees on Saturday morning. If temperatures do dip that low, it would be the first time Madison observed a morning temperature of 40 degrees or below since early May. Some spots north of Madison could start out the last few hours of summer in the upper 30s.

It has been 131 days (more than four months) since Madison had a morning temperature of 40° or below. I think that streak will end early tomorrow morning. Some spots could start out the last few hours of summer (Autumn starts at 8:54PM) in the 30s! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/L8uSNvAIO8 — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) September 21, 2018

Autumn officially begins at 8:54 p.m. Saturday night. Typically, the first day of fall features high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Overall, temperatures this weekend will be cooler than normal. However, highs on Sunday and Monday will reach the low-to-middle 70s. Cooler temperatures will stay with us for much of the rest of September and to start October.

Longterm climate models don't seem to have many clues about what this autumn will be like. However, there is a slight hint that overall, southern Wisconsin could see above-average temperatures over the next three months.