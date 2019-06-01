Weather

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 03:15 PM CDT

Strong thunderstorms are bringing wind and hail to southern Wisconsin.

All of southeastern Wisconsin is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM. As these storms travel east, they will likely intensify; the primary concerns are hail and strong wind gusts.

 

 

 

A cold front driving these storms through will pass later this evening, ending the severe weather threat. Overnight, skies will become mostly clear and Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

