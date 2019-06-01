Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening
Strong thunderstorms are bringing wind and hail to southern Wisconsin.
All of southeastern Wisconsin is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM. As these storms travel east, they will likely intensify; the primary concerns are hail and strong wind gusts.
A cold front driving these storms through will pass later this evening, ending the severe weather threat. Overnight, skies will become mostly clear and Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.
Weather News
- Central US reels from week of deadly weather
- Thunderstorm pictures from across the area
- Driver ignores flood barricades, drives into sinkhole
- Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening
- Graphic designer makes jewelry from tornado debris to help others
- Here are the names of the hurricanes for the 2019 season