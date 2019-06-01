Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

Strong thunderstorms are bringing wind and hail to southern Wisconsin.

Some extreme hail near Monticello. NWS is urging folks to stay inside. We got caught on our way to Monroe. #Wiwx #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Z5qcgvrQWu — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 1, 2019

All of southeastern Wisconsin is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM. As these storms travel east, they will likely intensify; the primary concerns are hail and strong wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southwestern Wisconsin until 9 PM. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/swW1jldblg — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) June 1, 2019

A cold front driving these storms through will pass later this evening, ending the severe weather threat. Overnight, skies will become mostly clear and Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.