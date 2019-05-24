Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An Alert Day is in place to end the week due to a threat of strong or severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Much of the area has experienced a few rounds of rain and storms Friday morning, and storms are expected again late in the day or in the evening. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Some thunderstorms that form later on may be strong to severe and could contain high winds, hail, and heavy rain.

It's the last thing many need across the area, especially farmers, but Mother Nature isn't letting up. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible by tomorrow afternoon. We're also on guard for high winds, hail, and a few tornadoes today. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yggg0B7dOJ — Chris Reece (@ ChrisReeceWX ) May 24, 2019

The storm prediction center has much of the area in a slight risk for severe storms, especially southeastern Wisconsin. A slight risk is the second of five severe weather tiers.

Within the slight risk, the area is being monitored for damaging winds, hail and the possibility of a few tornadoes.

While this isn't expected to be a major severe weather outbreak, the timing of the storms is dangerous as the worst weather could begin to develop into the nighttime hours.

This means it's important to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather information as nocturnal severe weather poses greater danger than in the daylight. As well, the flash flood threat is something to be closely monitored as there is substantial available moisture for any storms to be efficient rain producers. A few inches of rain could fall by Saturday morning.

For this reason, flash flood watches are in effect through Saturday morning.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather for the latest. Meteorologist Chris Reece will be sure to have rapid updates as needed via Twitter.