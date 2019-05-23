Severe storms, heavy rain possible Friday

MADISON, Wis. - After a pleasant and dry day on Thursday, chances for showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Friday. Storms will likely develop in Iowa Thursday night and then move into southwest Wisconsin Friday morning.

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Friday.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms may develop in southern Wisconsin later in the afternoon and evening. This second round could produce strong to severe thunderstorms in the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has put southern Wisconsin in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms extending to the north.

Hail, high winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible with storms later on Friday.

Heavy rain is also possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Much of the area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Friday, with a moderate risk extending into the southwestern tip of the state. Moisture values are quite high for this time of year, setting the stage for areas of isolated flooding in the heaviest showers and strongest storms.

There is still some uncertainty exactly where the highest rain totals will set up, so stay weather aware on Friday.

On and off chances for rain will continue through the holiday weekend. However, it looks like Sunday will be completely dry.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s into next week.