Stormy Memorial Day, shower chance for much of the week

With scattered showers expected through the day, any outdoor activities for Memorial Day Monday should have an indoor backup plan.

Showers will start along the western edge of Wisconsin by early morning and move eastward. By mid-morning, rainfall will cover most of southern Wisconsin.

After the first round of morning rain, there will be a break in the showers. It is possible for some clearing during the break, however any clearing could help fuel much stronger storms later in the day.Another round of rain is likely late in the evening, with a few isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible during the evening storms.The shower and thunderstorm threat will continue in Tuesday, especially for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Alert Days are in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.