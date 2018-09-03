Storms, showers remain in forecast through the week in already waterlogged southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through at least Wednesday. This will result in more flooding for an already waterlogged southern Wisconsin.

A warm front over northern Illinois and southern Iowa is generating showers and thunderstorms over eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Some of these thunderstorms have been producing rainfall rates of greater than one inch per hour.

Here are the latest flood bulletins across southern Wisconsin. https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/Xp7DFjFS1f — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) September 3, 2018

There also have been a couple of severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area with these thunderstorms. While widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather are not expected, localized areas could see an inch or two of rain, as well as the possibility of strong winds and some small hail in the stronger thunderstorms through this evening.

As the warm front moves northward into central and northern Wisconsin on Tuesday, the chances for rain over southern Wisconsin will diminish somewhat. However, there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, although the best chances for rain should shift to the north into the northern half of the state.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday, a cold front will move southward through the state, generating more showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms may have locally heavy rainfall, and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out, with strong winds and hail being the main threats.

Making afternoon plans? Here's a look at the current radar for southern #Wisconsin. #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 Find out more weather info here: https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/XNtStLI8jV — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) September 3, 2018

By Thursday and Friday, the cold front will move south of Wisconsin and eventually become stationary in central or southern Illinois. The placement of this front is going to be important in terms of our rain chances for those days. The farther south the front is, the less the chances are for rain. The closer the front is to Wisconsin, the higher the rain chances will become. Right now, it appears that the front will be far enough to the south that the best chances for rain will stay south of the Illinois state line. This will provide a little relief to areas affected by flooding.

However, the front is expected to move back north to northern Illinois from Friday night through Sunday morning, leading to better chances for showers and thunderstorms. While it's too early to say whether or not these thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall, it does bear watching as we head toward next weekend.

There are signs that the weather pattern may become a little less active for next week. If so, this would bring the next chance for more substantial dry weather to southern Wisconsin.

There are signs that the weather pattern may become a little less active for next week. If so, this would bring the next chance for more substantial dry weather to southern Wisconsin.