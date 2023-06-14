Storms knock out power to more than a hundred thousand across South with high winds and at least 8 reported tornadoes

(CNN) — More than a hundred thousand were without power Wednesday night as severe weather produced tornadoes, high winds and large hail that prompted more than 250 storm reports in the South.

As of 2 a.m. ET, more than 140,000 homes and businesses in the region were in the dark across in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

