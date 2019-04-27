Storm track shifts slightly south, heavy snow still moving in.

Today remains an Alert Day in the News 3 Now First Alert Weather Center. A weather system passing to the south of Wisconsin will bring breezy and colder weather along with a mix of rain and snow. Accumulations of one to six inches will be possible, with locally higher amounts. The impact will likely be high due to high snowfall rates overcoming a warm ground, but will be short lived as conditions improve and warm up rapidly into Sunday.

The storm track with this system has shifted slightly to the south, and because of this, a tier of the northern counties that were under a winter storm warning have been downgraded to winter weather advisories, and a tier of counties under winter weather advisories have been removed from them. The remaining winter storm warnings and advisories have gone into effect, and will last through the evening.

The first signs of precipitation will begin around 10 a.m. This could be rain initially, but most of it will evaporate before reaching the ground. This evaporation will cool the atmosphere and allow temperatures to drop enough to support all snow as things moisten up for all precipitation to reach the ground.

By early afternoon, much of the area should be in a moderate to heavy wet snow with gusty winds.

This period of heavy snow and gusty winds should last through much of the afternoon, which is when the bulk of the precipitation is likely to occur.

As we enter into the late dinner time hours, conditions will begin to improve as the snow moves toward the south and east.

One of the things to keep in mind is the rate of snowfall. Several bursts of snowfall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, combined with winds gusting at 25 to 35 mph will limit visibility below 1/2 a mile in many spoits. This lowered visibilty may last for several hours.

Expect 5 to 7 inches of snow, if not more, south of the Madison area towards the state line. The Madison area will see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with local amounts upwards of 5 inches. North of the Madison area, snowfall will have a sharper cutoff, which is why the forecast for that area ranges from 0 to 2 inches.

As this storm unfolds, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather, and send us your reports. Throughout the day, Meteorologist Chris Reece will have frequent updates as needed through his twitter.