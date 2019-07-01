Steamy, stormy start to July

MADISON, Wis. - After rounds of storms Monday morning caused flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Grant County, much of Monday afternoon should remain dry, though very warm and humid.

There will still be a slight chance for a pop storm, but that will be greater toward central Wisconsin.

We're keeping the steamy set up around this week. That'll mean daily chances for strong storms continues.

A line of storms developing overnight will move southward, bringing more chances for showers and storms by Tuesday morning.

The daily threat for wet weather will continue through the end of the week, with the potential for an added up to 2 inches of rainfall over the area.

Given the spread-out nature of the rainfall, flooding isn't a big concern.

However, it is always possible for slow moving thunderstorms to create flash flooding similar to what was experienced in Grant County Monday morning.