Spring comes to screeching halt Saturday with rain, snow possible

It has been 12 days since the last snowflake fell in Madison. Temperatures have been at or above normal across the area for 10 straight days.

But southern Wisconsin’s stretch of spring could come to a screeching halt this weekend as a powerful storm system moves through the upper Midwest.

An Alert Day is in the forecast Saturday for southern Wisconsin for the possibility of rain and snow.

After a sunny day with temperatures in the lower 60s Friday, skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night with rain and snow showers developing by morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder with occasional light rain. Rain may be mixed with snow at times.

Right now, the best chances for snow will be mainly north of Madison. Rain and snow showers will wrap up by early Sunday morning.

Similar to the snow systems we experienced earlier this month, travel impacts from this round of rain and snow will be fairly minor. The majority of snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces north of Madison. Visibility could be reduced at times in the heaviest rain and snow, however, as a stiff easterly breeze could gust up to 30 mph.

Regardless of what’s falling from the sky, it will be chilly, breezy and raw for the Crazylegs Classic on Saturday morning in Madison.

Rain totals this weekend could also be an issue. Some areas could pick up to an inch of rainfall by the end of Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system, which will ultimately determine precipitation type and accumulations. Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest forecast updates.