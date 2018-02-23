Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
MILTON, Wis. - At least one neighborhood in a southern Wisconsin town remains under water from this week's heavy rain.
Sixteen neighbors in Rock County can't drive in or out of the cul-de-sac where they live because of deep water and ice pooling into an intersection.
Rural residents in another subdivision between Janesville and Milton were stranded from floodwaters on Thursday.
Resident Charla Piper tells the Janesville Gazette her children had to hike over a hill to dry ground in order to catch the bus to school. She says approximately 12 homes in the neighborhood are trapped and that there are no signs warning of the high water.
Piper says the county Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Bureau confirmed it's working on a plan but didn't specify details.
