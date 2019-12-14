Some fog, freezing drizzle, flurries tonight, then a colder weekend

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It was a cloudy day across southern Wisconsin with a little drizzle, fog, and freezing drizzle occurring at times. More gloomy weather is expected for the start of the weekend.

As colder air heads toward Wisconsin, some flurries, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, are expected tonight, along with areas of fog. Some slippery roads may develop where temperatures fall below freezing.

The colder air will move across Wisconsin on Saturday. There will be a slight chance of flurries or perhaps a little freezing drizzle, as well. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s in the morning, but temperatures will drop through the 20s during the day. Sunday will be dry but colder with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will be slightly colder than normal for the first half of next week, and slightly above normal for the second half of the week. Very little precipitation is expected for next week, meaning that little or no snowfall will occur. This trend of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation is expected to continue through the Christmas holiday. It's becoming increasingly likely that southern Wisconsin will have a green Christmas. Northern and central Wisconsin have a deep covering of snow, so those areas are likely to experience a white Christmas.

