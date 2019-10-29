Snowfall records fall; more in jeopardy as another round of accumulating snow possible this week

MADISON, Wis. - While an October snowfall isn't unheard of for Southern Wisconsin, one could say the most recent round of late fall wintry weather was historic.

Most snowfall reports ranged from 1 to nearly 4 inches in spots.

In Madison, the snow total was 3 inches, with 1 inch of that amount falling before midnight, setting a record snowfall for Oct. 28.

An additional 2 inches of snow fell early Tuesday morning before ending, falling just shy of the record snowfall of 2.2 inches for Oct. 29.

While snow in October is rare, such snows have occurred in the past.

The record snowfall for Halloween is 3.2 inches, and that, along with the record snow for Oct. 30, could be at risk of falling this week.

That's because another snow event looks to arrive late Wednesday night and during the day Thursday.

Still, there is uncertainty in the forecast on the exact evolution of the system, but most model guidance suggests 2 to 4 inches of new snow during this time.

Meanwhile, some outliers are a bit higher.

While the uncertainty remains high in terms of timing and precipitation amounts, Thursday does remain an Alert Day in anticipation of potential impacts to trick-or-treating.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather, as this continues to be an evolving forecast.