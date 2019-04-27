Snow to stick around Saturday night, a thing of the past by Sunday afternoon

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Snow will stop Saturday evening over southern Wisconsin and shouldn't stick around for very long.

As clouds move away overnight, the clear skies, lighter winds, and fresh snow cover could bring a record or near-record low temperatures over southern Wisconsin.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, snow totals of 1-4 inches were seen in areas west and south of Madison, with little or no snow in areas to the northeast of Dane County. Almost all of the accumulating snow was on grassy areas, and areas roads seem to be wet, but not snow covered.

As the snow comes to an end Saturday night, skies will clear, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing. Untreated roads may develop icy spots overnight where there is standing water from melted snow. Bridges and overpasses may be particularly susceptible for ice formation, as subfreezing air can cool the bridges from below more quickly than roads in contact with the ground. Areas of fog may also form in some areas.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to fall into the upper 20s by morning. The record low temperature of 27 degrees set back in 1988 could be in jeopardy by Sunday morning.

On Sunday, morning sunshine will allow temperatures to climb quickly and melt most of, if not all of the snowfall over southern Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies will return in the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the lower 50s.

The chance of off and on rain will affect southern Wisconsin from Sunday night through Thursday. While heavy rainfall is not expected, additional runoff from the rain into streams and rivers may cause them to rise later next week leading to additional flooding concerns.

