Snow to impact Wednesday morning commute, January cold to follow -Chris

MADISON, Wis. - An Alert Day is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

An Alberta Clipper system will move across the northern tier of the United States, bringing yet another round of light snow to southern Wisconsin.

The snow will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snow between 3-9 a.m. Wednesday, right during the morning commute.

With temperatures in the mid 20s during this time, impacts to travel will be likely as morning commuters will face snow- and ice-covered roads.

Conditions begin to improve by the lunch hours, with mostly clear roads by the early afternoon.

As the snow comes to an end, it's possible for some light rain to mix in across the south.

This could be the case for places such as Janesville, Beloit and Monroe. The latest forecast models are bringing up to 4 inches of new snow to the area.

It's winter weather awareness week. What is an Alberta Clipper? How much snow might we see, and what does this mean for the morning commute? Here's the latest. #wiwx https://t.co/Pai7zeEIdN pic.twitter.com/4NZTRltwZ0 — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) November 5, 2019

Stay up to date with the forecast as small changes in the track of the storm may impact snow amounts.

Another blast of cold air will arrive for the end of the week.

High temperatures will only be in the 20s with overnight lows falling to the teens.

A second arctic blast will arrive on Sunday, dropping temperatures even more for the start of next week.