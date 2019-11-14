Snow this evening ending around midnight

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Areas of light snow could make roads slippery in spots this evening.

Areas of light snow and flurries will move through southern Wisconsin this evening. While the snow should remain relatively light, the timing of the precipitation could present some challenges on area roads.

Ground and road temperatures remain cold, so any snow that does fall will stick and could make roads slick, especially in areas where patchy ice is under the snow. Additionally, visibility might be briefly reduced in spots by the falling snow.

Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible this evening. Areas north of Dane County have already received 1-2 inches of snow, but little additional accumulation is expected in those areas.

Once the snow ends, partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to be close to freezing by Thursday afternoon and into the middle 30s from Friday into the weekend. By early next week, high temperatures could reach the lower 40s, bringing them back to normal for the first time in over three weeks.

