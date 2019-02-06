Snow, freezing rain on its way to southern Wisconsin for another messy round of winter weather

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Another round of snow, freezing rain and rain will impact southern Wisconsin Wednesday night and throughout Thursday. An area of low pressure over the southern plains will move toward the northern Midwest, bringing wintry weather along with it.

Isolated freezing drizzle and flurries will begin to pop up this evening around 6 p.m. for the southwest corner of Wisconsin and steadily move east. Though most ice and snow accumulation is expected during the day Thursday, roads still may become slick during those isolated mixed showers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin for tonight and all of Thursday due to the potential for road conditions to become messy during the winter weather.

Mixed precipitation will continue through much of Thursday. The southeast corner of the state will start with rain while areas northwest of Madison will have snowfall in the morning. As temperatures fall in the afternoon, all precipitation will gradually transition to snowfall. Ice accumulations will be highest southeast of Madison, where more rainfall is likely.

Areas northwest of Madison will see consistent snowfall during the day and will end up with higher accumulation totals.

Thursday morning and evening commutes will likely be impacted by the wintry precipitation. Any secondary roads and untreated surfaces will become slick when the snow and ice starts to accumulate.