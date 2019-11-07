Snow ending Wednesday evening followed by unseasonably cold weather -Gary

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The second of two bands of snow that have affected southern Wisconsin is moving through Wednesday evening.

Only minor additional accumulation is expected, but with temperatures below freezing, untreated roads and bridges could be slippery, and visibility may be reduced by the falling snow.

Once the snow ends later Wednesday night, skies will clear and our weather will turn unseasonably cold. The new snow cover will allow temperatures to fall to between 20 and 25 degrees below normal through much of next week, with the exception of a brief moderation in temperatures Saturday. A cold front passing through Wisconsin will cause temperatures to drop again during the day Sunday.

Near-record cold temperatures are possible for Thursday and Friday of this week, and for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Low temperatures may approach records by Friday morning of this week, and for Monday and Tuesday morning of next week. Records may be set for the coldest high temperatures for the date for Thursday and Friday, and Monday of next week.

After the snow ends Wednesday evening, little additional snowfall is expected until Wednesday night and Thursday of next week, when temperatures will come out of the deep freeze, but will still be well below normal.

Any appreciable warmup in temperatures shouldn't occur until next weekend at the earliest.

