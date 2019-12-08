Slick Monday commutes followed by very cold weather

Drivers need to plan a little extra time for their Monday morning and evening commutes. An area of low pressure will move across southern Wisconsin Monday, bringing precipitation for most of the day. Light rain is expected in the morning.

Showers will change to light snow in the afternoon.

Little accumulation is expected; less than an inch of snowfall is likely in Dane County. Totals will be less to the south and higher to the north. An Alert Day is still in the forecast due to the impact any precipitation has to the roads.

Following this system, cold air will settle in. Skies will be partly sunny, but temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be in the teens. Overnight temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Temperatures will begin to climb back closer to average by the end of the week.