Sheriffs discourage travel Thursday in Green, Rock counties

Milton PD A salt truck slid off the slippery road in the town of Milton Thursday morning, the police department said.

Milton PD A salt truck slid off the slippery road in the town of Milton Thursday morning, the police department said.

MONROE, Wis. - Officials in Rock and Green counties are discouraging people from traveling Thursday because of freezing rain and treacherous roadways.

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said crews have been out since the early morning hours to spread salt on roads, but some roads in the more rural areas of the county are covered with ice and impassable.

"Travel is strongly discouraged until conditions improve," Skatrud said.

It's not every day you see hail on top of ice from freezing rain!



There was 5/8" hail in Monroe, WI a short time ago...pic courtesy of Courtney. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/IURprRSdB4 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 7, 2019

There have been dozens of slide-offs and vehicles stuck on the roads until salt crews arrived to treat the pavement, according to a news release.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson also asked citizens to minimize travel Thursday. He said citizens who must travel should exercise extreme caution and consider:

Giving yourself extra time to get to your destination

Driving slowly. Vehicles losing any slight traction on ice will struggle to regain it

Telling someone where you are going and be aware of your location when traveling

Wearing seatbelts

Keeping headlights on

Packing emergency kits for the vehicles and fill up the gas before you go.

The police department in Milton posted a picture to its Facebook page at about 9 a.m. of a salt truck that had slid off the road.

"This sums up the road conditions," Milton police said. "Just stay home."

In the village of Ridgeway, in Iowa County, officials were spread thin Thursday because they're responding to a high volume of traffic issues. There have been multiple crashes on Highway 151.

In Madison, in Dane County, roads remain slippery and motorists are advised to exercise great caution, especially in residential areas, city streets division officials said Thursday morning.

For tips on safe winter driving, visit witrafficsafety.org/SafeWinterDriving.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.