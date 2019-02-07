Sheriffs discourage travel Thursday in Green, Rock counties
MONROE, Wis. - Officials in Rock and Green counties are discouraging people from traveling Thursday because of freezing rain and treacherous roadways.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said crews have been out since the early morning hours to spread salt on roads, but some roads in the more rural areas of the county are covered with ice and impassable.
"Travel is strongly discouraged until conditions improve," Skatrud said.
It's not every day you see hail on top of ice from freezing rain!— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 7, 2019
There was 5/8" hail in Monroe, WI a short time ago...pic courtesy of Courtney. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/IURprRSdB4
There have been dozens of slide-offs and vehicles stuck on the roads until salt crews arrived to treat the pavement, according to a news release.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson also asked citizens to minimize travel Thursday. He said citizens who must travel should exercise extreme caution and consider:
- Giving yourself extra time to get to your destination
- Driving slowly. Vehicles losing any slight traction on ice will struggle to regain it
- Telling someone where you are going and be aware of your location when traveling
- Wearing seatbelts
- Keeping headlights on
- Packing emergency kits for the vehicles and fill up the gas before you go.
The police department in Milton posted a picture to its Facebook page at about 9 a.m. of a salt truck that had slid off the road.
"This sums up the road conditions," Milton police said. "Just stay home."
In the village of Ridgeway, in Iowa County, officials were spread thin Thursday because they're responding to a high volume of traffic issues. There have been multiple crashes on Highway 151.
In Madison, in Dane County, roads remain slippery and motorists are advised to exercise great caution, especially in residential areas, city streets division officials said Thursday morning.
For tips on safe winter driving, visit witrafficsafety.org/SafeWinterDriving.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- Gov. Evers orders flags fly half-staff in honor of Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty
- Police: 2 arrested in connection with string of armed robberies
- Principal on first year at Beloit Memorial on administrative leave, district confirms
- Frank Robinson, Hall of Fame baseball player who was first black manager in MLB, dies at 83
- Madison officials warn salt will be ineffective once cold temperatures hit, recommend using sand
- Poynette man found guilty of poisoning 4-year-old golden retriever
- Walker to charge at least $15,000 on speaking circuit
- Semi driver illegally passing school bus flips off driver, sheriff says
- UW-Madison launches review of fraternities, sororities
- Milwaukee officer is department's 3rd line-of-duty death since June
- PD: Teens in stolen vehicle involved in crash part of ‘ongoing crime spree'
- Assembly speaker open to negotiating on income tax cut