Severe weather sends power lines and trees toppling across southern Wisconsin

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 11:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 11:17 PM CDT

Severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage Saturday across southern Wisconsin.

A line of showers and thunderstorms moved through the area during the afternoon and evening, bringing 60 miles per hour wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rain and strikes of lightning. The gusty winds led to numerous reports of downed trees and power lines in Vernon, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, Columbia, Green Lake, and Dane counties.

Here are the storm reports of strong wind gusts, downed trees and power lines, and large hail across southern Wisconsin on Saturday: 

News 3 viewer Ann Stafford sent us photos of tree branches all over her back yard.

The excessive heat and humidity provided ample fuel for the storms to tap into. Heat index values were as high as 118° across portions of southern Wisconsin on Saturday.

 




However, as the severe thunderstorms began moving eastward, they cut off the high heat and humidity that led to their formation. As the thunderstorms rolled through Madison, temperatures dropped 15 degrees in less than two hours! 

 

Strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are still possible overnight into Sunday morning. More severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon and evening, as the same ingredients are in place across Wisconsin again.

 




