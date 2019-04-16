Severe weather potential: Meteorologist Chris Reece breaks down why we could see strong storms

We're watching the severe weather threat for Wednesday afternoon. A marginal risk exists for much of southern and southwestern Wisconsin. Isolated instances of large hail and some damaging winds are possible.

As a warm front approaches southern Wisconsin tonight, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. As the warm front lifts northward, Wisconsin will be placed into what is known as the warm sector of the system. This is where ingredients for severe weather have to be monitored.

The first ingredient to pay attention to is known as Convective Available Potential Energy, or CAPE. Think of this as the energy needed to fuel thunderstorms. Energy will be greatest southwest of Wisconsin by Wednesday evening, but some of that energy will push northward into southern Wisconsin.

Another ingredient is the available moisture. There will be no shortage of moisture, as southerly winds pull deeper moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Another is wind shear. This is the changing of wind directions and speeds from the ground to higher up in the atmosphere. This turning of the wind allows storms to rotate as they develop, and rotating thunderstorms are the kinds of storms that can produce tornadoes. In the setup for Wednesday, initially, surface winds over the southern plains come from the south and east.

When the jet stream winds are placed over that, they come from the south and west, showing that the greatest wind shear and tornado potential will exist over the deep south. Meanwhile, there isn't a lot of shear over Wisconsin, but we do have the available energy and moisture for severe storms.

This is why we are under a marginal risk for severe storms here, while the greatest severe potential exists over the southern plains.

This is common for the month of April, where the overall tornado and severe weather risk is greater in the south.

However, by June, that risk shifts northward more toward traditional Tornado Alley. This is also the peak tornado month for the state of Wisconsin.

While the severe risk is on the low end for the area, weather can often have a mind of its own. Tonight and into Wednesday, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather for the latest.