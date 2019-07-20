Severe weather expected across southern Wisconsin
A squall line passing through Wisconsin will produce strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area until 9 PM.
As the line of storms passes through, severe thunderstorm warnings may be triggered. The quick moving storms will bring heavy rain and strong winds.
Behind the line, dew points and temperatures will drop leading to a much more comfortable evening.
Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest weather updates.
Weather News
- Severe weather expected across southern Wisconsin
- Most extreme heat wave of the year has begun in Connecticut
- Severe thunderstorm warning for Juneau, Adams County
- Chicago heat wave 24 years ago left more than 700 dead
- Heat wave holds more than 150 million Americans in stifling grip this weekend
- Man dies when tree limb falls on car during storm