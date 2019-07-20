Severe weather expected across southern Wisconsin

A squall line passing through Wisconsin will produce strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area until 9 PM.

As the line of storms passes through, severe thunderstorm warnings may be triggered. The quick moving storms will bring heavy rain and strong winds.

1:50PM- This line continues to race across southern Wisconsin. 60+ mph wind gusts moving into Sauk, Iowa, and Lafayette counties. I think we'll see storms near Madison around 2:45/3pm #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/NbkofvWGCJ — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 20, 2019

Behind the line, dew points and temperatures will drop leading to a much more comfortable evening.

