Severe weather expected across southern Wisconsin

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 02:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

A squall line passing through Wisconsin will produce strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. 

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area until 9 PM.

As the line of storms passes through, severe thunderstorm warnings may be triggered. The quick moving storms will bring heavy rain and strong winds.

 

 

Behind the line, dew points and temperatures will drop leading to a much more comfortable evening.

 

 

