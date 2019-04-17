Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

MADISON, Wis. - It will be a dry start to Wednesday, but showers and potentially severe thunderstorms moving through the area later in the afternoon are leading to an Alert Day for southern Wisconsin.

Parts of the News 3 Now viewing area are under a slight risk for severe weather as part of a larger system moving through the midwest. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning, but the most likely time for strong to severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The main threats Wednesday are large hail and heavy rain, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some areas of southern Wisconsin could see close to an inch of rain over the next couple days. Scattered showers are expected to continue on Thursday, but there will be no risk of severe storms.

Temperatures on Wednesday will stay mild with highs around 61 degrees, but it will be breezy with winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour under mostly cloudy skies before the storms move in. Highs on Thursday will be cooler after the storms move through, with a high of 50 being forecast.

The sun is expected to return on Friday, ahead of a sunny and very mild weekend, with highs approaching 70 by Sunday.

